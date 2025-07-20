Stephen Curry is regarded as the best shooter the NBA has seen, and he's still doing amazing things from the 3-point line to this day. Though other players can't match up to what he does on the perimeter, they can do things that he can't. While Curry was golfing, he was asked the question about who the most athletic player in the NBA is right now, and it feels like there could be only one right answer.

“Ja Morant,” Curry said. “I think pound for pound, he's the most athletic player in the league. Russell Westbrook when he was in his full prime. John Wall. We always talk about those guys as being the most athletic in the league.”

Morant has shown every year that he can get up for a dunk that nobody sees coming. Last season, he made a dunk over Victor Wembanyama that didn't count, but it was probably one of the best of the year. When Morant first came into the league, he was getting comparisons to players like Westbrook and Wall because of his athleticism, and seemed to live up to those comparisons.

It doesn't look like anyone is taking that accomplishment from Morant anytime soon.

Stephen Curry lands in Bleacher Report's Top 10 of all time

There's no question what Curry has done in the league, and Bleacher Report has noted that after putting him No. 10 in their Top 10 of all time list.

“Billed for so long as the best shooter in league history, Curry has proved to be so much more,” Bleacher Report wrote. “He isn’t the first NBA player with the gravity to suck in entire defenses, but he is the first to leverage that pull in so many different, exhaustive ways. His teams are better by virtue of him existing.