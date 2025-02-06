Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has called for a change to the NBA trade deadline after his team faced significant disruptions during a high-profile trade. The Warriors were finalizing a deal to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat just minutes before tip-off against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

This sudden transaction left Golden State shorthanded and emotionally shaken, which led to their 131-128 loss.

Kerr believes that moving the trade deadline to the All-Star break or scheduling off days before the deadline would prevent situations where teams must adjust to major roster changes just before a game.

“I think the league should consider making the trade deadline at the All-Star break, just so you don’t have to face these games where guys are getting traded half an hour before a game and you’re trying to process the emotions and trying to win a game,” Kerr said.

The Warriors were forced to play without four main players, Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and Lindy Waters III, who were unavailable due to the pending trade. As a result, Kerr had only ten players available, including two-way players Jackson Rowe and Pat Spencer, who logged significant minutes.

The impact was immediate. The Warriors trailed by 12 points early in the first quarter, fought back to take an 11-point lead with three minutes left, but ultimately collapsed in the final moments as the Jazz closed the game on a 20-6 run.

Steve Kerr talked about the emotional strain players and their families go through. Wiggins, who was sent to Miami, had just welcomed a baby boy the previous week, with his other children enrolled in school. The abrupt move required him to uproot his life immediately, showcasing the personal challenges that accompany in-season trades.

Miami players also faced similar disruptions, with some learning about the trade from a fan while sitting on the bench. The news left them scrambling for details during the game.

The NBA previously had the trade deadline at the All-Star break but changed it in 2018 after the chaotic trade of DeMarcus Cousins. The Sacramento Kings sent Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2017 All-Star Game, turning the event into a media frenzy. To prevent such disturbances, the league moved the deadline earlier to allow rosters to stabilize before All-Star Weekend.

However, Kerr’s argument suggests that while this change benefited the All-Star festivities, it created new problems during regular-season play. Players can now be traded just minutes before games, leading to emotional and strategic challenges for teams.

If moving the deadline back to the All-Star break isn’t feasible, Kerr suggested another solution, scheduling mandatory off days before the deadline. This would allow players and teams to process trades before stepping onto the court.

“It’d be great if we could move it back or make the last few days before the deadline off days. I don’t know how to do it, but these are tough days for sure,” Steve Kerr said.

This season’s trade deadline has been particularly eventful, with major moves involving Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, and Brandon Ingram. The rush of last-minute trades has dominated the sports headlines, overshadowing even the NFL in the lead-up to the Super Bowl.

For now, the Warriors must adjust quickly. After losing to the Jazz, they travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers back-to-back, still short-handed, until Jimmy Butler officially joins the team. With the deadline still open, Golden State may not be done making moves as the front office evaluates potential trades involving Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II.