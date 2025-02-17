The new All-Star Game format had mixed reviews from players and fans that watched the event, and it's not for certain if this is something that the league will bring next year. Draymond Green was adamant about letting everyone know he wasn't a fan of the format, and after the game, he asked Stephen Curry if he felt the same way and what he thought about playing against the Rising Stars.

“We appreciate their participation,” Curry said. “I heard what you said before the game, it's a special honor. This is a sacred court. You earned your way to it. It felt like the All-Star Game needed a fresh look. You can always reassess, and you can always continue to make decisions on what's in the best interest of the fans. This is what the whole weekend is about. I think it worked out perfectly. We'll see what we do next year.”

The new format consisted of four different teams in a tournament-style setting, and Shaq's OGs ended up winning the game. Curry may have enjoyed it more since he won All-Star MVP, and it's another accomplishment that he can put in his trophy case.

Stephen Curry and others share opinions on new format

Though Stephen Curry seemed to enjoy the new All-Star Game format, others did not, including Trae Young.

“Nah, I didn’t like it at all to be honest with you,” Young said after the game. “I don’t know what the fans reaction was yet, but it was too many breaks. It was too long of a break. Guys were over there ready to play. I thought it was very competitive in the beginning, but as the games kept going on, I think it was too long of breaks.”

Kevin Durant was a fan of the format, and he thought that the competitive nature was brought back to the game.

“I think we're starting to see All-Star weekend competitive nature in the game starting to creep back in,” Durant said. “I think it was solid tonight. It was way better than it was before. Maybe because the games were condensed, but I feel like guys were trying to play hard.”

The league will most likely look at different ways to make the game exciting for not just the fans but the players as well. Since it's been getting mixed reviews, there's a chance they keep some of what this format had and switch up other things, such as how long the breaks were.