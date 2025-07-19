Stephen Curry's reflexes are insane. Not only does he possess extraordinary speed and skill on the basketball court, but the Golden State Warriors' perennial all-star showed that he has otherworldly reflexes off the court during a promotional event for Safeway supermarket in San Jose. Curry was caught off guard when a fan chucked a golf ball right into his face, and fortunately, he relied on instinct and his speed in responding within a millisecond to avoid a potential disaster.

The 37-year-old was at the store to promote Plezi, the co-founded natural sports drink known for using real ingredients and being free of added sugars. Hundreds of fans surrounded him, all looking for a photo or an autograph with the four-time NBA champion. One fan didn't want to hand over his golf ball, so he threw it over the crowd towards Curry and caught it in the air. In the split second it took him to see it, he transformed a potentially dangerous situation into another display of his fantastic athleticism.

The golf ball throw that almost hit The Chef at normal speed 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aoyEbTyBxg — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Curry's ability to react under pressure is nothing new for Warriors fans. They've watched him deliver impossible shots and highlight-reel plays for nearly two decades. Yet this off-court incident still surprised many — some even joked on social media that his hand-eye coordination might make him a natural on a baseball field. With his usual calm demeanor, Curry handled the awkward moment like a pro.

This strange encounter comes during a busy offseason for Curry as he juggles multiple events and participation in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. At every stop, he has shown the signature charm that has catapulted him to worldwide acclaim. But the grocery store incident provided a stark reminder that whether he is on the court or in a non-basketball situation, Curry's reflexes remain legendary — and likely made an impression on the fan.

Though the situation ended without harm, it underscored an important point: even global superstars deserve respect for their personal space. For Curry, it was just another moment reinforcing why he's considered one of the most admired — and instinctive — athletes in all sports.