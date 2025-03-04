On Monday night, NBA point guard icons Stephen Curry and Kemba Walker shared a respectful post-game exchange after the Warriors' win over the Hornets. It was a heartwarming moment of mutual respect between two legends.

Kemba Walker, who retired in 2024 after a 12-year NBA career, spent the majority of his time with the Charlotte Hornets, where he became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. Walker also played for the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and wrapped up his career last season overseas with AS Monaco.

Known for his electrifying scoring, leadership, and clutch performances, Walker left a lasting mark on the league. His retirement marks the end of an era for Hornets fans, but his legacy as a point guard for Charlotte remains undeniable.

Stephen Curry’s night was equally significant. Though he rolled his ankle during the game, Curry powered through the discomfort. Curry finished the night with 21 points, 10 assists, and 3 rebounds. Despite the injury, Curry showed no signs of slowing down as he stayed in the game after a minor limp.

Curry’s resilience, even after an injury scare, highlights why he’s still at the top of his game. The Warriors rely on his leadership, scoring, and playmaking abilities, and he continues to deliver on all fronts.

The post-game dap between Curry and Walker felt like a nod to the changing of an era in the NBA. While Curry’s career is still in full swing, Walker’s retirement marks the end of a significant chapter in point guard history. Both have faced highs and lows, but their leadership and ability to control the game make them unforgettable.

While one’s career is said and done, the other is still making his mark. Their two legacies as point guards have undeniably shaped the league. Both will continue to influence future generations, as the torch gradually passes from one to the other.