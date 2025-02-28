Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has a way of changing the energy in arenas. While some places are naturally electric every night, others aren’t. Big cities that host venues like Madison Square Garden and Boston’s TD Garden always have a charged atmosphere with big crowds. But then again, not every arena has that same buzz. Draymond Green recently revealed Curry’s unique top-five list. This list isn’t about legendary venues. It’s about arenas that usually feel dull but come alive when Curry plays. Green explained how the conversation started per Anthony Slater.

Expand Tweet

“He likes playing here,” Green said. “It was funny because we were sitting around the other day, and he started naming five arenas, like: ‘That’s a great arena. It’s always great when we play there.’ Orlando was one of them.”

With that in mind, Curry revealed his top five. Curry’s official list: Orlando, Charlotte, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Houston. Each place has witnessed his magic. He has turned sleepy crowds into frenzied ones. Even though Warriors fans travel well, Curry’s play fuels the excitement.

Charlotte is a personal favorite for Curry. He grew up in North Carolina. Every time he plays there, it feels special. Fans in Atlanta and Brooklyn have seen some of his best performances. Houston has also felt his impact. Curry’s ability to electrify these arenas is unique. His deep threes, dazzling dribbles, and wild finishes bring fans to their feet. Even neutral fans can’t help but cheer. But opposing teams often feel helpless.

Warriors newcomer Jimmy Butler has also been quick to notice this phenomenon, per Slater.

“I feel like as I’ve been traveling and paying attention, the Warriors have a lot of fans everywhere, ” Butler said. “Thirty has a lot of fans everywhere. Now that I am part of this organization, it’s always good to make a road arena feel like home.”“Thirty has fans everywhere,” Butler said. “Now that I’m part of this, it feels like home.”

When Curry’s on the floor, everything changes. It’s a reminder of Curry’s rare influence. He doesn’t just play the game—he changes the environment around him. In arenas that lack energy, he supplies it. Where silence lingers, he forces noise. Wherever Curry goes, the show just follows.

Now that’s star power.