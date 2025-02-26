The Golden State Warriors delivered a dominant performance against the Charlotte Hornets in a 128-92 blowout Tuesday night, securing their sixth win in the last seven games. The victory pushed Golden State to 31-27 on the season and lifted the team to the eighth seed in the Western Conference as it continues to gain momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The Warriors’ resurgence has coincided with the arrival of Jimmy Butler III, who has helped solidify the team on both ends of the floor. However, while Golden State celebrated another win, Charlotte’s struggles reached a historic low point.

The Hornets have now endured three consecutive lopsided defeats, losing by a combined 131 points—the worst three-game stretch in NBA history, according to CBS Sports. The downward spiral began with a 53-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, followed by a 42-point defeat against the Sacramento Kings, and culminated in Tuesday’s 36-point blowout at the hands of the Warriors. The string of historically bad losses highlights the continued struggles of a Hornets squad that has been outmatched on both ends of the court.

Hornets’ struggles reach historic low as Warriors' depth fuels dominant win

At 14-43, Charlotte remains entrenched in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with the third-worst record in the NBA. Meanwhile, only the Washington Wizards, at 10-47, have fared worse this season, as the Hornets find themselves in a freefall with no signs of a turnaround. With their roster plagued by injuries and inconsistencies, the team has failed to generate any competitive momentum.

Golden State dominated with a balanced offensive attack, as seven players scored in double figures. Buddy Hield led the way with 16 points, two rebounds, two steals, and an assist. Stephen Curry added 15 points, six assists, four rebounds, and a steal, orchestrating the offense with his signature playmaking. Butler III, while not the leading scorer, continued to make an impact in multiple areas, finishing with six points, eight rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

Since Butler III’s arrival, the Warriors have gone 6-1, revitalizing their playoff push as they look to climb further up the standings. They will now embark on a crucial five-game road trip, starting with a matchup against the Orlando Magic (29-31) on Wednesday. The Magic are coming off a 122-92 home loss to the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (48-10), setting the stage for another test as Golden State looks to extend its winning momentum.