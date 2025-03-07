Although he will turn 37 years old next week, Stephen Curry remains one of the NBA's premier rock stars. When he and the Golden State Warriors (35-28) roll into town, people flock to the arena to witness the greatest shooter of all-time. And whether or not they care to admit it, many of them clamor for an encore. His latest five-game road trip fascinated countless fans, and even his own head coach.

During Curry's fabulous East Coast tour, which included stops in Orlando, Philadelphia, Charlotte and New York, the four-time NBA champion recorded 174 points, 39 assists and six steals. He jump-started the festivities with a 56-point outburst versus the Magic on Feb. 27 and concluded them with another big showing on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets (21-41).

Down by as many as 22 points in the first quarter, Curry helped the Warriors roar back and pull out a 121-119 victory in the Barclays Center. He scored 40 points on 12-of-20 shooting and nailed 7-of-13 3-point attempts. The 2022 Finals MVP and two-time regular season MVP did commit five turnovers, but he firmly swung the momentum in Golden State's favor as the game progressed.

Like any memorable tour, Curry has delivered plenty of fun surprises. He sunk a buzzer-beater from beyond half court at the end of the second quarter in Golden State's showdown with the Orlando Magic, and in Thursday's battle with the Nets, the legendary guard made another awe-inspiring shot. With two defenders in front of him, Curry turned and flung the ball right into the basket, just before halftime. Both clutch buckets gave the Warriors important momentum going into the break and preceded eventual comeback wins.

Warriors' Stephen Curry is a master showman

Golden State HC Steve Kerr took in the performance, much like those in attendance, and highlighted the future Hall of Famer's knack for enthralling the masses.

“Steph just had an incredible trip,” he said, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “Put on a show in every city. What he does, it's amazing… The joy that he brings to so many fans who are coming to see him play in all these different cities. Every fan base loves Steph. And there's a reason, he's an incredible performer.”

The Warriors won four of five road matchups, losing to the Philadelphia 76ers on a night in which Jimmy Butler sat out with back spasms. The prized midseason acquisition was on the floor in Brooklyn, though, totaling 25 points, six assists and three steals. He continues to elevate the team's collective effort while also affording Stephen Curry more favorable looks on offense.

Of course, No. 10 has already proven many times over that he does not need an open shot to punish defenses. Whether he is willing an improbable jumper through the net or dashing past the opposition on his way to the rim, this one-of-a-kind player manages to both succeed and entertain.

Curry will finally get to mesmerize the home crowd at Chase Center again when the Warriors face the impressive Detroit Pistons (35-28) on Saturday.