Much of the crowd at Barclays Center for Thursday's Brooklyn Nets-Golden State Warriors matchup came to see Stephen Curry. Less than halfway through the game, the two-time MVP gave them a shot to remember.

Curry drained an absurd turnaround three from the logo to close the first half.

STEPH CURRY IS A CHEAT CODE 🤯 The Warriors star hits this ridiculous three from the Nets logo to end the first half!pic.twitter.com/QexR7AjM6Z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The unbelievable shot had NBA fans buzzing.

Curry's viral highlight capped off a 40-point Warriors second quarter that cut a 25-point Nets lead down to five.

Stephen Curry closes first half of Warriors-Nets with insane logo three

The Nets led the Warriors 27-5 to start the game while crafting their entire defense to slow Curry down. Jordi Fernandez's squad had the 11-time All-Star frustrated with its fullcourt pressure in the early going.

Curry picked up an offensive foul in the backcourt after putting a shoulder into Keon Johnson's chest midway through the first quarter. Steve Kerr picked up a technical while jawing at the refs after the play.

Keon Johnson's fullcourt pressure has Steph Curry visibly frustrated. Steve Kerr picks up a technical. Nets lead the Warriors 25-5… pic.twitter.com/j5lWrfSL2k — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, Curry settled in throughout the second quarter. Despite a Brooklyn defense paying nearly all of its attention to him, the future Hall-of-Famer finished the first half with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from three.

Curry's offensive brilliance and longevity have been on full display during his age-36 season. The four-time champion has led the Warriors to a 34-28 record, averaging 24.1 points and 6.3 assists while shooting 39.8 percent from three on 11.2 attempts per game.

Golden State has posted a 9-2 record since acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. Steve Kerr's squad ranks fourth in offense during that span. Curry has led the way, averaging 29.4 points and 6.8 assists on 51/43/89 shooting splits during the 11-game stretch.