Steve Kerr did not hold back on how the Houston Rockets dominated the Golden State Warriors throughout Game 5 of the West First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night.

The Warriors boasted a 3-1 series lead heading into the game as they looked to end it to have rest ahead of the West Semis. However, the Rockets stopped those plans for one game, performing at a high level on both sides of the ball. They showed their fight by possessing a 76-49 lead at halftime, refusing to give Golden State any momentum.

Kerr reflected on the team's performance after the game. Knowing how much his team struggled to slow down Houston's offense, he said that the Warriors' offense can only improve when they come through on defense.

“It's hard to play offense when you're taking the ball out of the net every single play… I think at halftime, their effective field goal percentage was 95%… You're not winning that game,” Kerr said.

What's next for Steve Kerr, Warriors

Luckily for Steve Kerr and the Warriors, they still have the series lead at 3-2. However, they will need to learn from their mistakes in Game 5 to deny the Rockets' series comeback.

Four players scored in double-digits on Golden State's behalf. Moses Moody led the way with 25 points and nine rebounds. He shot 9-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Kevin Knox II came next with 14 points and four rebounds, Stephen Curry had 13 points and seven assists, while Pat Spencer provided 11 points and four rebounds.

The Warriors have a strong star core of Curry, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green to maximize in the short term. This postseason may be the best chance for this squad to make a deep run with the trio together, making this series important for them to win.

The Warriors will look to close out the series when they host the Rockets in Game 6. The contest will take place on May 2.