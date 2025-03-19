After coming up short in one of the worst games of the season in their 105-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors ripped off one of their best wins of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks, beating Giannis Antetokounmpo and company 104-93.

Golden State creeped back towards their season average from 3, Jimmy Butler turned in an impressive showing in a team-high 37 minutes of action, and the Warriors ultimately got the win without Stephen Curry, who was held out of action with a back injury.

Discussing how the Warriors got the win at the end of the game, Steve Kerr celebrated Draymond Green for turning in an incredible defensive effort against Antetokounmpo, holding the former league MVP to just five made field goals in 39 minutes of action.

“Draymond, that defense tonight on Giannis was incredible. To hold him to only five field goals, Draymond showed why he's still one of the great defenders in the world and why he's so important to winning night after night,” Kerr told reporters.

“I thought it wasn't just the defense; it was the leadership; it was the energy. It was such a professional effort from our guys coming out of last night's loss. To respond like they did, to put together a win against such a great team in a game we really needed.”

You know, in this case, Kerr might actually be selling Green short for his efforts, as Antetokounmpo was held to a field goal percentage of 31.3, which is his lowest average in a game over the last two years via StatMamba. Green put on the clamps against one of the best scorers in the NBA and even now, in this his age 35 season.

Has Green lost a step over his extensive NBA career? Most certainly so; Green has played center, appeared in 157 playoff games, and has been forced take one some of the hardest defensive assignments in the NBA over his 13 seasons in Golden State. And yet, even at 80 percent of his prime, Green has still found ways to make plays and help his team win, which is why Kerr is still excited to have him on his roster all these years later.