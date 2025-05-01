The Golden State Warriors had nothing going for them on Wednesday night, as the Houston Rockets ran away with Game 5 131-116 to cut the Warriors' lead in the series to 3-2. This has been a physical battle between two very tough teams and very good defenses, and that has been on display in each of the five games.

Early in Game 5, Stephen Curry was hit while shooting a 3-pointer, but no foul was called. Curry and the rest of the Warriors were puzzled at the no-call, but Steve Kerr thinks it may be part of a theme with the way that games are being called.

More from Steve Kerr on this topic: "On every release, Steph's getting hit. This is how the league wants it right now. I know we got 30 coaches who all think it's just idiotic that we allow this" https://t.co/PSLBXXCU3q pic.twitter.com/1YWNCnwXQ4 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 1, 2025

“Players are going to do what they're allowed to do. On every release, Steph's getting hit. It's basically within the rules. This is how the league wants it right now,” Kerr said after the loss. “I know we've got 30 coaches who all think it's just idiotic that we allow this. So, we'll have to take it through the competition committee, all that stuff this summer. We'll get it fixed.”

Some of those contests have risen to the level where some Warriors fans and even the Golden State home broadcast thinks that the Rockets, and specifically Dillon Brooks, are targeting Curry's injured thumb while he is shooting. Whether that's true or not, the Rockets are sure to continue being physical with him throughout the rest of the series, however long it lasts.

The physicality may have affected Curry in Game 5, as he finished as the only Golden State starter in double figures with 13 points. The Warriors were getting beat so bad that Kerr emptied the bench just about halfway through the third quarter and let Curry, Jimmy Butler and the rest of his top players get focused and ready for Game 6 back in San Francisco on Friday night.

It will be a tall task, but the Warriors will be locked in on eliminating the Rockets in Game 6 and avoiding having to come back to Houston for a do-or-die Game 7. In order to do that, Kerr will have to do a better job preparing the Warriors, and Curry and Butler will have to step up to the plate like they have time and time again during their careers.