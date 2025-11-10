Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler set out to end Al Horford's cold streak in Sunday's 114-83 blowout win against the Indiana Pacers. In one of his better games of the season, Horford finished with 12 points on four threes, four rebounds, and three blocks off the bench.

After the win, Horford highlighted Butler's approach of looking for Al when he was open, which led to him finishing the night 4-for-6 from deep in the Warriors' win against the Pacers, he said, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“Jimmy right away made it a clear point to look for me,” Horford said. “He had those a few times. He had layups, and he's looking out to kick it out, and encouraging me to shoot the ball. The passes are there. They're on the money. I credit a lot of that to him for getting me going, offensively. On the defensive end, I just try to have more energy and be more active, and just kind of figure that out.”

Butler revealed his intent to get the ball to Horford was very much intentional.

“Very purposeful,” Butler said. “As great as the screens he sets for me are, protecting everybody at the rim, making all the right plays, it's only right whenever he's open, he gets the ball, every single time, for sure, from me. And I'll tell him, when I got the ball at the top, I'll jump over and skip it to you every single time in the corner. So, just be ready to shoot it.”

Al Horford on what led to his four 3s: “Jimmy right away made it a clear point to look for me.” Butler: “Very purposeful.” pic.twitter.com/LDOJsiJSEk — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 10, 2025

Butler's 21 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists led the Warriors to a 31-point victory.

Article Continues Below

Jimmy Butler's advice for Jonathan Kuminga after Warriors win

Warriors veteran Jimmy Butler has connected with Jonathan Kuminga, taking on a mentor role to the starting forward. Butler invited him to his home after the win. Kuminga struggled offensively against the Pacers, which was something Jimmy downplayed during his postgame media availability.

“He's actually going to come over to my house for dinner right now,” Butler said. “But the thing that I tell you and I tell him– you're not going to play great every night. You're not going to play bad every night either. But you don't ever get too high whenever you score 79 points, and you don't ever get too low when you score two [points]. You stay right in the middle and you keep working. Keep doing what you're supposed to be doing every single day. And those days, they'll even out.”

The Warriors will face the 10-1 Thunder on Tuesday.