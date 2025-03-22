Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry received an encouraging update from his head coach, Steve Kerr. Curry suffered no structural damage after an MRI proved so, following his injury scare that forced him to miss the end of Thursday’s 117-114 win against the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors will begin a six-game road trip against the Hawks on Saturday.

Kerr believes Curry could return for the Warriors at some point throughout their road trip, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

“Steve Kerr said he is hopeful that Steph Curry will rejoin the Warriors at some point on this road trip. He will be re-evaluated on Monday. Warriors play at Miami on Tuesday, at New Orleans on Friday, San Antonio next Sunday, Memphis following Tuesday, and at Lakers on Thursday,” Youngmisuk reported.

Golden State's Draymond Green’s 21 points, seven rebounds, and five assists led his team to victory. Backup center Quinten Post’s 18 points led the bench, with Jonathan Kuminga adding 16 points and Curry leaving with 17. Jimmy Butler made the game-saving defensive stop and finished with a triple-double (16 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds).

Stephen Curry confirms no structural damage after Warriors win

Fortunately, Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry’s MRI revealed no structural damage after Thursday’s win.

Curry left the game before the fourth quarter but will rejoin the team on their road trip, per Warriors PR.

“Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game against the Toronto Raptors with 3:24 remaining in the third quarter after falling to the floor, underwent an MRI last night,” Warriors PR wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a pelvic contusion but no structural damage.

“He will not travel with the team to Atlanta this morning and will not play tomorrow night’s game against the Hawks. He will be re-evaluated on Monday.”

After Saturday’s matchup against the Hawks, the Warriors will face the Heat on Tuesday.