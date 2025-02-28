When Steve Kerr agreed to become the head coach of the Golden State Warriors on May 14th, 2014, there was no way he could possibly know what was to come over the next decade. Yes, the allure of coaching a player as talented and as special as Stephen Curry certainly played a huge role in why Kerr accepted the job, but by no means was it a sure-thing that Curry accomplish this much.

Even though Stephen Curry is one of the most accomplished players in the history of the NBA, his legacy won't be defined by the four NBA Championships, the pair of MVP's or the 3,969 (and counting) three-pointers. It will be defined by the moments. The performances. The nights where he proved that he's arguably the greatest show in all of sports.

On Thursday night in Orlando, it was another one of those nights. Curry hit 12 three-pointers and erupted for 56 points in a 121-115 win over the Magic. It was Curry's 14th career 50-point game and the 26th game in which he made at least 10 treys. But even though Kerr has been on the sideline for most of those performances, he says that watching a Curry performance such as this one never gets old.

“We're spoiled around here, and we're used to it, but it never gets old watching,” Kerr said after the game. “I think the fans here tonight, even the Magic fans, they know they're witnessing the greatest shooter ever, and one of the greatest performers ever. It's not just the shots going in, it's the fluidity, the beauty of his movement and motion, and his audacity, the shots that he's willing to take. He's an incredible performer, and he put on quite a show tonight.”

The Warriors have now won six of their last seven games, seemingly revitalized by the trade that netted them a motivated Jimmy Butler. With Butler in the picture, and Curry proving he's got plenty left in the tank, maybe Golden State is on the brink of one more improbable title run.