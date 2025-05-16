The Golden State Warriors will have a lot of decisions to make as the offseason approaches, and one will be what they decide to do with Jonathan Kuminga. After not signing an extension before the season, the hope was that Kuminga could play his way into a better deal this offseason, but he had quite the roller-coaster year after being in and out of the rotation.

Kuminga shone in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves and showed the talent that he possesses. During end-of-season interviews, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked his plans for Kuminga if he does return next year.

“If JK comes back, we will for sure spend the early part of the season playing him with Jimmy, Draymond, Steph,” Kerr said. “To me, that would be a no-brainer. We didn't have that luxury this year. We basically have been in the playoffs the minute we got Jimmy, and that was also when JK got hurt.

Here are Steve Kerr’s full comments on Jonathan Kuminga in his exit interview. He said, if Kuminga comes back, he’d be committed to giving lineups with Kuminga and Jimmy Butler much more of a runway to open next season. pic.twitter.com/OmkDrIU3RV — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I thought he had a really good year. He was really coming into his own before he got hurt. The injury really hurt him. When he came back from the injury, he was not in rhythm; he was not the same player he was when he got hurt. That put an obstacle in our way when we're trying to get to the playoffs.”

Kuminga missed some time with the injury, and when he returned, he barely saw the floor because the fit with him and Butler didn't seem to go well. Toward the end of the season, Kuminga had a few DNPs and saw limited time in their series against the Houston Rockets.

Could Jonathan Kuminga return to the Warriors next season?

Kuminga is expected to have his qualifying offer extended by the Warriors during the offseason, and that will make him a restricted free agent. There could be several teams that would look into trading for Kuminga, and the Warriors seem to be open to exploring sign-and-trade options for him.

At the same time, there's a possibility that he returns to the Warriors and helps them compete next season. Kuminga has shown the past few seasons that he can be a key piece for the team, and he's seemed to take a new step every year he's been in the league.

With the way his minutes fluctuated this season when he was healthy, it wouldn't be a surprise if he were looking to find another opportunity elsewhere.