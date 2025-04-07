Steve Kerr isn't hitting the panic button after the Golden State Warriors' 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

The Warriors were unable to make a rally as they trailed throughout the second half of the contest. Missing important shots down the stretch and committing crucial turnovers proved to be costly for them in the defeat.

Kerr reflected on the loss after the game. He understood they ran into a Rockets team that was in rhythm and that they will move forward while naming a specific movie he'll watch at home.

“We ran into a hot team (Rockets). You just quickly move on. I’m gonna go home and I’m gonna watch ‘The White Lotus’ and then I’m gonna get on a plane tomorrow. I’m just being honest,” Kerr said.

Steve Kerr: “We ran into a hot team (Rockets). You just quickly move on. I’m gonna go home and I’m gonna watch ‘The White Lotus’ and then I’m gonna get on a plane tomorrow. I’m just being honest.” pic.twitter.com/HN2LPRhcgp — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Steve Kerr, Warriors

It is reasonable for Steve Kerr to maintain his composure, emphasizing the importance of the Warriors not losing momentum as the season winds down.

However, a loss to the Rockets, who are second in the Western Conference, shows some concern. Stephen Curry only scored three points as Houston's defense hounded him all game, as there wasn't enough offensive production from the Warriors to combat that.

Four players scored in double-digits for the hosts. Buddy Hield led the team with 20 points off the bench, nailing six 3-pointers on 11 attempts. Brandin Podziemski followed suit with 19 points and six rebounds, Gary Payton II put up 16 points and five rebounds while Jimmy Butler put up 13 points and five rebounds.

Golden State fell to a 46-32 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the West standings. They find themselves in a four-way tie with the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

Following Sunday's loss to the Rockets, the Warriors will prepare for their next matchup on the road. They face the Phoenix Suns on April 8 at 10 p.m. ET.