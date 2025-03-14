Only a handful of teams can turn a routine Thursday night into a historic basketball moment, and Stephen Curry has been on one of them since he entered the league. By now, he’s no stranger to the spotlight. The night Jonathan Kuminga made his long-awaited return after missing 31 games with a serious ankle sprain, Curry knocked down his 4,000th career regular-season three-pointer, while Steve Kerr earned his 557th regular-season victory, matching Al Attles’ franchise record.

Kerr’s 557th victory as head coach highlights his longevity and the steady dominance his Warriors have maintained throughout the years.

The Warriors coach couldn’t have envisioned either milestone when he took the job before the 2014-15 season, back when Curry was still rising as a star. Had he opted for Phil Jackson’s Knicks, his coaching stint might have ended in a year or two. Curry battled ankle injuries. Neither achievement was guaranteed.

The two achievements are closely connected. Kerr’s milestone wouldn’t have been possible without Curry, and the same could be said in reverse.

A historic night for Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry

Before Curry entered the league, no player had ever surpassed 3,000 threes. With 8:19 left in the third quarter, the Babyfaced Assassin cemented his place in the 4K club. During the next break, the team played a tribute video, giving fans another chance to rise for a standing ovation and M-V-P chants.

Five minutes into the game, Kuminga stepped onto the court for the first time since severely spraining his ankle on Jan. 4, ending a 31-game absence. The crowd was well aware. As he took his first touch and brought the ball past halfcourt, Chase Center erupted in applause.

Moments later, he pushed the pace on a fast break, maintained control, and delivered a wraparound pass to Curry for a three. That shot marked No. 3,999 for No. 30.

Kuminga ended his two-month scoring drought with a smooth left-handed finish on a quick drive, igniting another roar from the crowd. No one was more energized than owner Joe Lacob, who jumped from his courtside seat in excitement.

Late in the first half, Kuminga shared the floor with Jimmy Butler for the first time, checking in with the Warriors ahead by 20. However, the unit—possibly the team’s go-to closing lineup—struggled to maintain momentum. A different combination followed, but the Warriors still surrendered a 17-4 run to close the second quarter.

During his final stretch on the court, Kuminga slashed along the baseline for a double-pump dunk, then elevated above the rim for a powerful two-handed slam. Moments later, he finished an alley-oop lob after Curry set him up with a back screen. It was a fitting way to put his mark on Kerr’s record-tying victory.