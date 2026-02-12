With the Golden State Warriors at the All-Star break, the fanbase is hoping that star Stephen Curry could return and turn around the team amidst an up-and-down start. As Curry continues to deal with the knee injury, this team reporter gives some insight into the thinking of the star during this time.

There's no denying that the general sentiment around the team is close to being in the gutter due to the season-ending injury to Jimmy Butler and Curry's injury. According to Nick Friedell of The Athletic, Curry knows that the sports world has written off Golden State, as he's “gearing himself up” for a playoff push.

“And the thing that makes me interested in this last stretch of game is Steph is well aware that everybody's written them off,” Friedell said, according to 95.7 The Game. That's one of the most competitive dudes I've ever seen. He knows that everybody's sitting there going, ‘I can't make anything happen this year.' Again. That doesn't mean they're going to go make some insane run to the finals. What that does mean is he's gearing himself up to make that push in the playoffs, because we all agree he doesn't have that many left.”

"Steph is well aware that everybody's written them off… he's gearing himself up to make that push in the playoffs because we all agree he doesn't have that many left." – @NickFriedell via @SteinyGuru957. pic.twitter.com/67E1CQYvUh — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 12, 2026

Warriors enter the All-Star break, hoping for Stephen Curry to recover

While the Warriors traded Jonathan Kuminga and acquired Kristaps Porzingis, the team doesn't work unless it has its featured star in Curry, who's averaging 27.2 points per game on 46.8 percent shooting from the field and 39.1 percent from deep. When it comes to his knee injury, Friedell speaks on what the approach will be like during the All-Star break.

“Specific to the knee. I do think they're concerned. It's why they put and kept him out for two weeks now. They want to make sure that when he gets back, this isn't a recurring issue. The problem is that you just don't know how it's going to be until he starts running around again,” Friedell said.

Curry and Golden State are getting much-needed time off as the team is 29-26, putting them eighth in the Western Conference.