Draymond Green appeared to get away with a clear foul on Donte DiVincenzo during the first half of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night at Chase Center, adding to the intensity of an already physical contest between both teams.

During the first half, Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo fumbled the ball on a drive to the basket, and Warriors forward Draymond Green lunged to recover it. The ball slid through Green’s legs, allowing DiVincenzo to retrieve it. Green then reached up, grabbed DiVincenzo akin to a rear-naked choke, and yanked him down to the floor. Despite the physical nature of the play, no foul was assessed, leaving many stunned by the no-call.

Draymond Green went for the rear-naked choke — MMA style — when going for the ball with Donte DiVincenzo

Green has already racked up two flagrant fouls and five technicals in the playoffs, including one for elbowing Naz Reid in a previous matchup against the Timberwolves. Given that track record, he was fortunate the first-half incident didn’t earn him another whistle.

In what felt like a must-win Game 4, the Golden State Warriors struggled without their engine, falling 117-110 to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. With Steph Curry still out, the Warriors have now dropped three straight and are staring down a do-or-die Game 5 on the road in Minnesota

The Timberwolves subdue the Warriors

After a rough outing in Game 3, Draymond Green came out with purpose in Game 4. He attacked the boards with intensity, pushed the tempo from the jump, and took on a more active role as a ball handler—possibly aiming to ease the burden on Jimmy Butler III, who appeared worn down late in the previous contest.

In the Warriors' two home losses, the team’s downfall was tied to the struggles of one of their key All-Star veterans. With Curry sidelined, Green and Butler were tasked with stepping up to keep Golden State afloat. While Butler came through in Game 3, Green had his worst showing of the series. However, in Game 4, Green rose to the occasion, while Butler appeared disengaged, likely still fatigued from his heavy workload in the previous game.

Despite Green’s solid performance, Butler’s concerningly passive effort stood out, as he only managed 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on just 9 field-goal attempts, resulting in a game-worst -30 plus/minus. Green’s shooting dipped in the second half, but he still made an impact, taking 14 shots and finishing with 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Whether it was due to age, injury, or off-court issues, Butler and Green couldn’t rise to the occasion for two straight games at home. Buddy Hield had an uninspiring performance, and Gary Payton II, along with the other young players not named Kuminga, seemed hesitant and unwilling to take shots.

Both teams will get a day off before heading to Minnesota for Game 5, where the Timberwolves will enter as the clear favorites to finish off the Warriors' season. Curry is scheduled for a reevaluation ahead of Wednesday’s game, but it's uncertain if he’ll be cleared to play.