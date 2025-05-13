Updated May 13, 2025 at 9:39 AM ET

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry admitted to Andscape's Marc J. Spears on Monday night that he doesn't expect to return for Wednesday's must-win Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

Draymond Green said after Monday's 117-110 Game 4 loss that the Warriors wouldn't plan to “Superman” an expedited Curry return from a left hamstring injury to try to save their season. Curry responded to Green's comments by saying he knows he can't physically do it.

“Even if I wanted to be Superman, I couldn't,” Curry said.

More on this to come.