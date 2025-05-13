Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry admitted to Andscape's Marc J. Spears on Monday night that he doesn't expect to return for Wednesday's must-win Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

Draymond Green said after Monday's 117-110 Game 4 loss that the Warriors wouldn't plan to “Superman” an expedited Curry return from a left hamstring injury to try to save their season. Curry responded to Green's comments by saying he knows he can't physically do it.

Related Golden State Warriors NewsArticle continues below
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Stephen Curry left looking hopeless in Warriors’ Game 4 loss vs. Timberwolves
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
Warriors’ Draymond Green calls himself a ‘coward’ for ditching media
Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23)
Warriors forward Draymond Green’s honest admission on Stephen Curry’s injury absence: ‘We don’t need Superman’

“Even if I wanted to be Superman, I couldn't,” Curry said.

More on this to come.