Micah Parsons is taking full advantage of his offseason by connecting with some of the biggest names in professional sports. After a Thursday night matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars, the Green Bay Packers’ All-Pro pass rusher swapped jerseys with NHL superstar Connor McDavid.

Despite their contrasting personalities, Parsons' outspoken energy compared to McDavid's reserved nature, the two athletes shared a moment of mutual respect following the Stars' 7-2 victory.

This wasn’t Parsons' only jersey swap, as he also received another game-worn jersey shortly after, this time from NBA standout Donovan Mitchell.

The exchange with Mitchell took place during a high-profile game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Dallas Mavericks.

According to a post from the NBA on X, Mitchell provided a special postgame gift by signing and personally handing his jersey to Parsons after the Cavaliers' dominant win.

This interaction highlighted the cross-sport camaraderie that has characterized Parsons' recent public appearances.

A special postgame gift from @spidadmitchell 🤝 He signs and gives @MicahhParsons11 his jersey after the win! pic.twitter.com/G0CN0VjMQh — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2026

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The Packers’ edge rusher has become a regular at major sporting events across the country, building connections between the NFL and the NBA.

In addition to the jersey swaps, Parsons found himself in the spotlight while sitting courtside in Dallas.

During a timeout in the Cavaliers' 138-105 victory over the Mavericks, a member of the Cavs started passing the ball to him in his seat. Parsons took two shots from his chair; however, his skills on the football field did not translate to the basketball court.

He airballed the first attempt and hit the rim on the second.

Despite the misses, the rare opportunity for a fan, even a celebrity athlete, to shoot during an NBA game provided a lighthearted moment for the crowd as Parsons enjoys his break before the 2026 season.