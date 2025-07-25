Donald Trump recently blasted the Washington Commanders for not using the old team name anymore. He's gone as far as to claim he won't allow the franchise to build a new stadium in Washington because of it. While the outside noise grows louder, new edge rusher Von Miller accidentally called the team by its old name while meeting with media members.

Miller, who is 36 years old, let it slip while talking about how excited he is to play for the Commanders, according to Paulina Dedaj of Fox News.

“It’s good dropping the kids off, and it’s good picking the kids up from school, but I wanna go to work. The Washington Redskins called me a month and a half ago and started talking, and agreed to come here to Washington about a week and a day ago, and here I am. Excited to be here.”

Von Miller has played limited time in recent years due to injury. He signed a one-year, $6.1 million contract with Washington. He's clearly excited based on his comments, and he likely just let it slip and accidentally called the Commanders by their old team name. Miller ended last season with 17 combined tackles (13 solo), eight quarterback hits, and 6.0 sacks.

As for the situation with President Donald Trump, we'll have to wait and see how it all plays out. Trump seemingly wants the franchise to change its name back to the Redskins, and is threatening to make a deal that would prevent the organization from building a new stadium in Washington.

“My statement on the Washington Redskins has totally blown up, but only in a very positive way,” Trump said on social media. “I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,' I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington. The Team would be much more valuable, and the deal would be more exciting for everyone.”