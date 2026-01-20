SAN FRANCISCO– Andrew Wiggins will always be remembered in Golden State. Whether it be for his critical contributions to the Warriors' 2022 title run or his humble and professional demeanor both on and off the court, Wiggins will always hold a special place in the hearts of Warriors fans, and especially in Steve Kerr's.

With Wiggins returning to the Bay Area for the first time since the Warriors traded him to the Miami Heat, in a blockbuster deal that landed them Jimmy Butler, Kerr reminisced on the trade and Wiggins' time in Golden State.

“Wiggs is just such a great human being and beloved in our locker room,” Kerr said. “Had so much success here and helped us turn things around from that two-year stretch when we didn't make the playoffs. He was just a joy to coach every single day. When you get a guy like that on your team, and you go through a lot together, both on and off the court, then you make a trade, it’s just like that.”

“It’s just crazy, this league, how this business operates. You have to just deal with it, but it is sad when your relationships like that are all of a sudden– you still have a relationship, but you don't see each other. So we’ll say hi out there, it’s different.”

Wiggins was integral to helping Kerr, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green to their fourth title. In 22 games in the 2022 playoffs, he averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 46.9% from the field. In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Wiggins led the team with 26 points and 13 rebounds, securing Golden State a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics.

Kerr on how Wiggins' legacy in Golden State

But for Kerr, the things about Wiggins that will stick with him have to do with his character off the court. Kerr talked about how good a father Wiggins is when he thinks about some of his memories of his former player.

“For me, just what a great dad he is,” Kerr said. “He loves his girls so much, and then had his little boy Mari, a week before he got traded. I think that was another reason why it was difficult, you know, knowing that he had to pack up and leave his family late in the season. But, yeah– he's a quiet, kind soul, and a great dad and just a good man.”

As for how the fans will remember him, Kerr believes they will look to the 2022 playoff run where he was arguably the Dubs' second-best player behind Curry. But Kerr also believes the fans will remember Wiggins for his character when all is said and done.

“I would think our fans will absolutely remember his playoff run at 22, I mean, that's what we all play for. It's a championship. It's what our fans are cheering for, and there's no way we win that title without him,” Kerr said.

“But then on top of that, I think you always want to connect with people as a fan. You want to connect with the human being. Want to feel good about who you're cheering for. I think everybody here, Miami, Minnesota– I think everybody has felt good about cheering for Wiggs because of the type of person he is.”