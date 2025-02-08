After an incredible run in Golden State that saw the former first-overall pick win the NBA Championship with the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins has been traded to the Miami Heat in a massive deal headlined by Jimmy Butler.

Wiggins' run with Steve Kerr's team unceremoniously came to an end after being the absolute star of that 2022 title run, and soon, he will have to fill a new role as the Heat's third big-money player alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

And on Friday, before he officially dons the red, white, and black jersey, Wiggins took to Instagram to say goodbye to the Golden State, where his run with the Warriors made him into a champion.

Golden State : Thank you for unforgettable years. It has been an absolute honor to wear this jersey, represent this organization, and compete alongside such an incredible group of teammates and coaches. From the moment I arrived, I felt embraced by the Bay Area and the entire Warriors family, and that support has meant the world to me. Winning a championship in 2022, and growing both on and off the court in this environment is something I will always cherish. To my teammates, the coaching staff, the front office, and the incredible fans who have been with me every step of the way thank you from the bottom of my heart. The Bay will always be home. With that being said… Miami, I’m ready!

Initially landing in Golden State as part of the D'Angelo Russell trade, with the Warriors actually receiving additional assets to get the deal done, Wiggins grew into a serious player for Kerr's squad during the 2021-22 run.

He was the perfect foil to Stephen Curry, made massive buckets, and ultimately helped to bring another banner back to the Chase Center when most thought the Warriors' dynasty was over. While his game tailed off over the past few years, fans in San Francisco will forever have a special place in their hearts for Wiggins… except when the two teams face off in the future.