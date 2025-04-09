The Golden State Warriors might have added the missing piece ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline. The team has been red-hot since trading for Jimmy Butler, but what if the Warriors' hot streak runs out? If Golden State underwhelms in the postseason, they might again look to make a blockbuster move that can keep the squad in championship contention while Stephen Curry is still around. Could a deal for the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic be in the cards?

In all likelihood, there is no chance that Denver would trade their three-time MVP. Jokic is the best player in the NBA and having his best season to date. The Nuggets are kind of a mess right now, though. Denver just fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth. In a world where Luka Doncic can be traded, perhaps Jokic could be traded, too. So, what could the Warriors offer the Nuggets for Jokic's services?

Warriors trade proposal for Nikola Jokic

Warriors receive: Nikola Jokic, Zeke Nnaji

Nuggets receive: Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2027 first-round swap, 2030 first-round swap

Butler was brought in to help the Warriors win now. Draymond Green and Curry only have so many productive years left in their careers despite the high levels that they are playing at this season. Curry hasn't lost a step, and Green is well on his way to taking home Defensive Player of the Year honors, but they are 37 and 35 years old respectively.

Butler has elevated the team to heights that they haven't seen since the dynasty last won the championship. Suppose the team fades in the playoffs, though, then they should look to upgrade the roster yet again. This proposed trade sees them land the biggest upgrade in the sport with Jokic. Curry – the greatest shooter ever – would thrive with an elite passing big man like Jokic, and the team has never had a dominant center like him during their run at the top of the league. Additionally, Green's stellar defensive instincts would work perfectly alongside The Joker.

Butler is a really good player, but Jokic actually has championship-winning experience, as do Curry and Green. In fact, Jokic beat Butler's Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Remembering Jimmy Butler's history with the Nuggets

This hypothetical trade sees the Nuggets land three first-round picks, two pick swap options and two more young players to develop. The draft capital would help the Nuggets start a rebuild, and considering Curry and Green are nearing retirement age and that many fans don't think Jokic will play late into his 30s, these draft picks from the Warriors could become extremely valuable.

Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have both flashed tons of potential, too, and they'd play big parts in the next era of Nuggets basketball. To make the money work, Zeke Nnaji is even included in this deal. Getting off of his disastrous contract is a huge win for the Nuggets.

The biggest part of this deal for the Nuggets is adding Butler, though. Butler is a six-time All-Star, and the fact that he can do a little bit of everything would be big for the Nuggets when losing a versatile megastar like Jokic. Butler is also a gritty defender who always plays with effort, and a lack of those traits has been linked to Denver's recent struggles.

However, Butler and the Nuggets have a history. Not only did he lose to the Nuggets in the NBA Finals, but the wing has always had a not-so-friendly relationship with Denver. Fans will remember that Butler was ready to fight the Nuggets' roster after Jokic pushed then-Butler teammate Markieff Morris in the back, causing an injury in the process. While Jokic would leave Denver in this scenerio, there is still seemingly some bad blood between Butler and the Nuggets. That likely wouldn't prevent the Nuggets and Warriors from doing business together, though.