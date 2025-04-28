Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry has been named the 2024-25 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year, the league announced on Monday afternoon. This is the first time in Curry's career that he has earned this honor, and he is the first player in team history to win this award, which was established during the 2012-13 season.

The Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to his team.

It is named after Maurice Stokes and Jack Twyman, friends who played together on the Cincinnati Royals. Stokes was paralyzed after an on-court injury in 1958, and Twyman became his legal guardian and supported Stokes for the rest of his life until he died in 1970.

A panel of league executives selected 12 finalists (six from each conference) for this honor, and then NBA players voted on the winner from the list of finalists. Of the 391 total votes cast, Curry received 66 first-place votes, the most out of the 12 finalists for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.

No matter which players you talk to around the league, even his rivals, everyone always has great things to say about Curry's character and demeanor. He has continuously taken time to work out and help his peers in the offseason, and Curry has also helped start business opportunities for players like De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell off the court through his Curry Brand with Under Armour.

In addition to Curry, the following players were also finalists for the 2024-25 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award: Steven Adams (HOU), Jalen Brunson (NYK), DeAndre Jordan (DEN), Nicolas Batum (LAC), Donovan Mitchell (CLE), Al Horford (BOS), James Johnson (IND), Jaylin Williams (OKC), Brook Lopez (MIL), Tobias Harris (DET), and Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM).

This is Curry's 16th season in the league, yet he continues to elevate his game to new heights. The 37-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down after averaging 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from 3-point range in the regular season.

Through the first three games of the Warriors' first-round series against the Houston Rockets, Curry has averaged 29.0 points and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from 3-point range.

Curry is on a mission to capture his fifth championship, a goal he made clear at the start of the year.

“Honestly, it’s the only thing I'm really playing for at this point,” Curry said on the NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dubs Talk in November. “It's the only thing that matters in the sense of accomplishment.”

Between what he can do on the court and now being recognized as the league's best teammate, Curry once again has the Warriors in a position to contend at the highest level possible.