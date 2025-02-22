Maximizing the Golden State Warriors' star core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler has been a priority for head coach Steve Kerr. This is certainly the case when it comes to utilizing the team's small ball lineups.

Kerr explained the ability to have Green and Butler play key roles in small ball scenarios. He would have Green at the center position while Butler has the power forward duties, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“With Draymond [Green] and Jimmy [Butler] at the 5 and the 4, defensively behind the play. We lack size, but we're got a lot of brainpower back there,” Kerr said ahead of the Warriors' matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

What's next for Jimmy Butler, Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have performed well since acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.

In the four games they have played since Butler made his debut, the Warriors are 3-1. They are averaging 117.3 points in this stretch, improving their chances at competing for a spot in the playoffs. Butler has shown promise for the team, providing 21.3 points, seven rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Golden State has a 28-27 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Sacramento Kings for ninth place, while being 1.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks.

After Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Warriors on Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET.