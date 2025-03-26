Jimmy Butler's big return to Miami was far from storybook.

Storybook was Butler leading Miami to two unlikely NBA Finals appearances in the post-LeBron James Heatles era. Storybook was showing up to media day with an emo haircut and eyebrow piercings.

But in a game where Butler only notched 11 points on 5-12 shooting, as the Golden State Warriors fell 112-86 to the Heat, the only thing close to storybook about Butler's homecoming was the tribute video that played during the starting lineup announcement to a mix of cheers and boos.

Earlier this week, Butler stated that this would be “just another game” when asked about returning to Miami. After the game, he re-emphasized that sentiment in a post-game interview.

“Like I always say, I got a lot of love for the city and the fanbase here,” Butler expressed. “The [tribute] video was nice. I won't say that there's a lot of emotion. I went into this thing level-headed and wanted to win the game, but it didn't go the way that we planned.”

But Butler wasn't the only person to downplay the dramatics of the reunion. Bam Adebayo, who finished with 27 points and eight rebounds, emphasized the Heat's urgency following a 10-game losing streak in his post-game press conference.

“Two games ago, we lost 10 straight, and to have that breakthrough, that's the energy that you need; it's not against anybody,” Adebayo said. “At this point, we're just scrapping for wins; it doesn't matter who you're playing against.”

For Butler, the crowd wasn't the reason for the ugly loss. In the same post-game interview, he expressed the main issue with the Dubs the past couple of games.

“Probably the effort coming out of the jump,” Butler said. “We've got to guard a little bit better. Seems like as of late everyone's been scoring at will at the rim, getting to the FT line. We've gotten away from what got us a couple of wins.”

Wiggins's warm welcome

On the other end of this anticipated reunion was Andrew Wiggins. The former All-Star was greeted warmly by the Dubs with lots of hugs after the game. Wiggins had a solid night, helping his new team out with 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

For everyone in the Warriors organization, Wiggins was a difficult player to depart with. After being traded to Golden State, he salvaged what was looking like a disappointing career and became an integral piece on a championship-winning team.

Beloved by coaches, players, and executives alike, Wiggins told reporters after the game it “felt good” to reunite with the team he helped win an NBA Championship.

“It felt good, some friendly competition at the highest level,” Wiggins said. “Spent a lot of years there, great organization, and loved it there. Felt good. Felt even better getting the win.”

Later, in the press conference, Wiggins expressed how much Kerr, his former head coach, has impacted his career.

“Coach Kerr is a great guy. He's a great coach, and he put me in a position to be successful. Had some great years, won a championship, and was an All-Star. He helped put me in position to do that, and even off the court, he is a great guy.”

3-point woes continue to haunt the Warriors

While the Heat were on fire from deep all night long, the Dubs were exactly the opposite. The Warriors' starters, comprised of Butler, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, and Draymond Green, missed their first 14 3-point attempts. That group finished 2-20 for the night in that area. And as a team, the Dubs shot a season-worst 23.7% from beyond the arc.

Altogether, the poor 3-point shooting is a disturbing trend. Even if the Dubs are missing Stephen Curry, a blueprint to beat this team is starting to form. A few days ago, Kerr stressed how the teams are going to dare the Warriors to make open 3-pointers while talking to reporters. That process has begun. It stumped them in the ugly Atlanta Hawks loss, and it stumped them in Miami.

“The main part of Jimmy's return is that the Heat were ready. Spo had them ready,” Kerr stated. “You shoot 15 for 25 from three, you are going to win but I thought it was how hard they played and how well they competed. They took it to us tonight.”

At the end of the day, Butler's chapter with the Heat is over. The uncompetitive loss is a cold reminder that reunions don't matter in the grand scheme of ring chasing. With a few days off before playing the New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs, the Warriors need to salvage this road trip if they want to stay ahead in the race for the sixth seed.

And Butler put it plainly in the same post-game interview.

“We definitely need 30 back,” Butler said. “We want him to be right but we're still expected to win [without Curry], and we got to put up a better effort than what we had the last two games.”