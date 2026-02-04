SAN FRANCISCO– Given where the Golden State Warriors are at right now, it feels like everything hinges on them acquiring Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When you put it all together– where Stephen Curry is at in his career, Jimmy Butler's season-ending ACL injury, the middling roster the Dubs are currently rocking with, and Steve Kerr's uncertain future as the head coach of the team– Antetokounmpo feels like the only thing that can save what feels like a sinking dynasty in the final days of it's voyage.

But what happens if the unthinkable happens? What happens if the Warriors strike out on Antetokounmpo at the deadline? What happens to this team, this team barely clinging to relevancy as Curry continues to age by the day, if all they can do is watch the Greek Freak don a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey? What's left in this season if Antetokounmpo ends up flexing Heat culture? Play-in glory? An honorable defeat in a 1-8 matchup with the juggernaut Oklahoma City Thunder?

The cold, dark, nihilistic reality of not winning the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes is that the season becomes empty and hollow. As the Warriors' roster currently stands, they have no chance of reasonably contending, no matter how much Kerr appreciates their depth. And even if they can keep the lights on and the ship afloat long enough to get to the play-in and maybe the playoffs, that end result is not enough for Golden State.

Because that end result is the equivalent of basketball purgatory. In the mix enough to pretend like you're competitive but not really go anywhere, and far enough away from the lottery to not get a decent pick in a loaded draft.

In a timeline where you acquire Antetokounmpo, you fulfill Curry and Kerr's simple desire to just have a chance– to have the window sill just a crack open. But in the timeline where you don't, you're left with an organization whose only direction is to have Curry playout his final years in a farewell mediocrity not too dissimilar to how Kobe Bryant or Dirk Nowitzki's ended.

That's the reality of losing the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

How the Warriors found themselves banking on Giannis to save them

Who's to blame for this predicament? Whose fingerprints are on the docket should the Warriors strike out on Antetokounmpo?

You can certainly point to how their lottery picks shook out. Jonthan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman, the precious second timeline the Warriors aimed to develop, have amounted to very little in the grand scheme of helping Curry contend for a fifth title. Especially given the guys they could have taken instead, with Tyrese Haliburton, Franz Wagner, Alperen Sengun, and Trey Murphy III headlining the misses.

But every team misses on drafts, stuff like that is a regular occurrence in the NBA. Perhaps their asset management led them to this crossroads? In their hopes they could develop their young core into stars, that hope primarily resting on Kuminga's shoulders, the Warriors certainly lost value in what were, at one point, intriguing trade chips.

There was maaaaaybe a potential Pascal Siakam deal in the works if they tossed in Kuminga. And the inability to turn Jordan Poole's arguably overpaid contract into anything definitely stings. People also tend to point to their unwillingness to unload the warchest for Lauri Markkanen as a badly missed opportunity. But ultimately, other than the Butler trade they decided to make, was there ever really a trade out there that could have prevented where they find themselves now?

Article Continues Below

Maybe the Warriors find themselves here because this is just what happens to dynasties at the end of their run. Sure, in hindsight, they wiffed at some key junctures. But age and time tend to win no matter what. It's what contributed to Butler's devastating injury. It's what created their latest “what if” when Curry was sidelined with a hamstring injury in the conference semis against the T-Wolves.

The end is rarely pretty in basketball and is ever inevitable. Perhaps the Warriors simply found themselves in battle they could not win.

Are there other non-Giannis trades that can save their season?

Is there a pivot the Warriors can make if Antetokounmpo lands elsewhere? Potentially.

There's always the backup Murphy III or Michael Porter Jr. trade they can convince themselves will help salvage this season. And maybe there's an Anthony Davis road they can go down, if they're feeling risky and frisky. But ultimately, anything short of the Greek Freak turns this season into… a whole lot of blah.

This season becomes a “let's rehabilitate Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski's value” mission. This season becomes, let's sit Curry out multiple weeks to heal an injury he'd normally tough through if his team had a chance. A strikeout on Antetokounmpo means debating between pushing for a win-or-go-home nine-ten play-in game or tanking for the lottery. And sure, even if they obtain Antetokounmpo, their destiny this season is the play-in tournament and or OKC cannon fodder.

But at least in that scenario, they extend the runway for Curry. Again, all Curry wants is a chance. All he wants is a real chance to contend. Curry running around without Butler, without another superstar, is not enough to give them that chance. We've already seen how Curry shouldering the burden alone has worn him down. Patellofemoral pain syndrome, aka “Runner's Knee,” is an old man's injury borne out of overuse.

And the Warriors can very well still win the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. By all accounts and reporting, they remain in the hunt. That's how valuable their post-Curry picks are. But there's a dark and depressing reality awaiting them if they can't pull it off. Golden State sits at maybe the most pivotal moment of the Curry era. With the trade deadline on the horizon, we're about to find out if they can keep this wagon moving.