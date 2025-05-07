The Houston Rockets and general manager Rafael Stone face a big decision early this offseason regarding Fred Vanvleet. The Rockets guard wants to stay with the team and have them pick up his $44.9 million team option. He helped Alperen Sengun keep Houston's offense afloat against the Golden State Warriors, proving his value in the playoffs. However, picking up his option would send the team into the first apron, limiting the moves they can make around him.

In order to buy themselves more time, both sides pushed back the deadline for a decision to be made from Friday to June 29th. ESPN's Bobby Marks explained the situation and the two avenues that the Rockets could go down. On one hand, the team can decline the option and hope that Vanvleet will be open to negotiating a lower contract spread out over a few years. If they do that, though, they risk another team offering him a better deal and losing him for nothing.

On the other hand, the team can pick up his option, keeping him and Sengun at the offensive controls. Stone would have the team in the first apron, but he can justify the decision with the team's success. Vanvleet was a key part of the puzzle for Houston, so keeping him around is the safer call. However, if he doesn't sign, the Rockets have access to a $14.1 million non-tax mid-level exception.

The 31-year-old guard took a chance on himself in 2023 and it paid off when he signed with Houston. He and Dillon Brooks helped to grow the team into a serious contender in the West. They gave balance to a team full of young and unproven players, showing them how to win. This offseason, though, Houston expects to be active on the trade market.

Regardless of what decision Houston makes, they can't deny Vanvleet's impact on their team. If they do move on, they need to be sure they have a suitable replacement. Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard are candidates to fill his shoes as players, but not experienced leaders.