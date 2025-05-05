When Fred VanVleet left the Toronto Raptors after seven years and a championship in 2023 to join the Houston Rockets, he did so to become the veteran leader of a young, rising team in the Western Conference. This season, the Rockets took a major step forward, as they claimed the 2-seed in the conference and forced a Game 7 against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors despite trailing 3-1 in the series.

Although Houston came up short, losing 103-89 in Game 7 at home on Sunday night, this team proved that it will be a formidable foe in the championship picture for many years to come.

Despite his inconsistent season and averaging just 14.1 points per game, his lowest scoring average since the 2018-19 season, VanVleet stepped up when it mattered most for the Rockets. In the seven-game playoff series against Golden State, the veteran point guard was an essential part of his team's success, averaging 18.7 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from 3-point range.

VanVleet scored at least 25 points in three straight games to help lead Houston out of their 3-1 deficit to the Warriors and force a Game 7.

After Sunday's loss, VanVleet was questioned about his future with the team since he has a $44.8 million player option on his contract for the 2025-26 season. No matter what happens with this option, VanVleet made it clear that he wants his future to be with this organization.

“I know I'm a little new here, but I'm never going to speak about contract stuff publicly,” VanVleet said in his postgame press conference. “I handle the business behind closed doors, but obviously, I put my heart and soul into this, and this is where I want to be. It's definitely a family situation. I got a lot of love for our coaching staff and Rafael (Stone) and the Fertitta family.

“When I had my free agent meeting two years ago, it was never a short-term vision. It was a long-term goal, so we're on track. We're on schedule. It's a tough way to lose and end the season, but my mind is very far away from contract stuff right now. We'll get to that when it's time.”

The Rockets and VanVleet do have some time to figure out the logistics of his long-term future in Houston, as a decision on his team option doesn't need to be made until June 29. Already, the Rockets are projected to be right around the first tax apron with over $190 million committed in salaries for the 2025-26 season.

While there is the possibility of the Rockets utilizing this team option as a way to restructure the 31-year-old guard's contract, even head coach Ime Udoka made it clear that he doesn't intend on seeing VanVleet play for another team any time soon.

“I think both sides want to be here and want him here,” Udoka stated. “He’s a huge part of our growth. Love everything he’s done.

“I’d love to have him back, and I think the feeling’s mutual.”

After losing to the Warriors, the Rockets will be involved in a handful of trade rumors. With talents like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant potentially hitting the trade market, Jalen Green's future with the organization is suddenly a topic of discussion due to his lackluster playoff performances.

Nonetheless, VanVleet's future in Houston appears to be secured, regardless of what happens with his team option. All indications point in the direction of VanVleet being the veteran leader on the Rockets' roster to begin the 2025-26 season.