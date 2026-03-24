Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka dashed any fans' hopes of Fred VanVleet being able to suit up in the playoffs.

VanVleet, who signed a two-year extension with the Rockets this past offseason, tore his ACL in September, shortly before training camp was set to begin. And while Jayson Tatum, who tore his Achilles tendon in the playoffs last year, was able to return in time for the Boston Celtics' postseason run, the same cannot be said for VanVleet.

While giving an update on VanVleet's progress, Udoka was expectedly direct about the guard's return timetable.

“On-court, shooting, cutting, moving, non-contact. That's pretty much the extent of the on-court,” Udoka said [h/t ClutchFans]. “Right around the six-month mark, and you can start to ramp up things, but no contact at any point soon, or nothing we're looking forward to, honestly.”

“[Contact will] come soon,” he said, “but obviously you're not looking at playing if you're not getting on the court and making contact at this late in the season.”

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Ime Udoka spoke about Fred VanVleet's progress in rehabbing the ACL injury, though it sounds pretty clear he doesn't expect a return this season. "Shooting, cutting, moving, non contact," said Udoka on Fred's current status. "That's pretty much the extent of the on-court. Right… pic.twitter.com/LGcFEayQwz — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) March 23, 2026

It was always highly unlikely VanVleet, 32, would be able to return before the end of the 2025-26 season, but it remains a big blow to Houston. Without VanVleet, the Rockets, who deploy a large and rangy starting lineup, have periodically struggled in the backcourt.

As it stands, Houston, at 43-28, is in sixth place in the Western Conference. Three-and-a-half games separate the Rockets and the seventh-place Phoenix Suns, who are slated for the Play-In currently.

Tomorrow evening, Houston visits the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are a half-game ahead of the Rockets in the standings.