On Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets dropped a 110-108 overtime classic to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center, in a game loaded with playoff implications in the Western Conference. Down 13 in the extra period, Minnesota staged the largest overtime comeback in NBA history, finished by a clutch jumper from Julius Randle with 8.8 seconds on the clock.

Leading Houston's charge, Alperen Sengun scored 30 points on 22 shots and finished with four blocks. His most dramatic play came at the end of regulation when he blocked Randle while sustaining a bloody lip, keeping the Rockets alive and forcing overtime.

Sengun with a game-saving block — AND a bloody lip! Overtime. pic.twitter.com/sXCUbgKwQi — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) March 26, 2026

Kevin Durant matched Sengun with 30 points but got off to a slow start, going 1-for-6 in the first quarter and 2-for-11 before halftime, though he scored Houston's final seven points of the fourth quarter to tie the game. Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard combined for 10-of-28 shooting with five turnovers, while Amen Thompson just missed out on a triple-double with 11 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.

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The Timberwolves were missing five of their top seven players, including Anthony Edwards (knee), Ayo Dosunmu (calf), and Rudy Gobert, who fouled out with 14 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks. Still, Minnesota received essential contributions from Randle (24 points), Jaden McDaniels (25 points on 10-of-17 shooting), Donte DiVincenzo (17 points), and Naz Reid (14 points, 13 rebounds). Mike Conley and Kyle Anderson also provided crucial scoring late in overtime.

Houston had a chance to close the game after Sengun's dunk gave them a 108-95 lead in overtime, but Minnesota whittled down the lead with a series of threes, layups, and free throws, tying it at 108-all before Randle's game-winning jumper.

At 43–29, the Rockets remain sixth in the West, 1.5 games behind the fifth-place Timberwolves (45–28), with the Phoenix Suns in seventh. Houston faces the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday and will see Minnesota again on April 10.