The Houston Rockets will be facing the Miami Heat tonight, and one of their key players is on the injury report. Amen Thompson is dealing with a left ankle sprain that has led him to miss the last six games for the Rockets. His presence is definitely missed, as he's been one of the breakout players on the team this season.

With the Rockets looking like they'll make the playoffs, Thompson will be an important piece to their success, and the hope is that he'll be back sooner than later. Since he's been out, the Rockets have been playing well, and with the stretch of the season here, they'll have to continue to do so no matter who is on the floor.

Amen Thompson's injury status vs. Heat

Amen Thompson is listed as probable against the Heat, and it looks like he'll be making his long-awaited return back to the Rockets. Thompson was able to travel with the Rockets on their two-game road trip to Florida, and head coach Ime Udoka hinted that the second-year player would probably be back soon.

“If he does that, could be Miami, could be when we get back,” Udoka said via Danielle Lerner. “Swelling has gone down, pain’s gone down. Flexibility, mobility has gone up, and he’s just got to go through a contact portion. Once he does that we’re going to see how he reacts to that and he’ll be good to go after. So hopefully, sooner than later.”

Thompson has been a big help to the Rockets this season with his defensive versatility and athleticism. He's averaging 14.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks, and it's obvious that he's one of the reasons why the Rockets have been a surprise team this season.

With what Thompson has shown this season, many around the league think that he has the potential to be a star, similar to the skillset of Russell Westbrook.

“Then there’s Amen Thompson,” the Hoop Collective said. “Obviously, he’s going to be a star. But the big question is—can he be that offensive engine? Somebody in the organization asked me, ‘Tell me what peak Russell Westbrook could do that this kid doesn’t have a chance to do.’”

If Thompson continues to develop and build off of what he's done this season, the sky could be the limit for what he can accomplish in his career. For now, the Rockets should be satisfied that he'll be back on the floor with a few games remaining in the regular season.