The Houston Rockets are having an exceptional season, and it's been mostly because of their young guys and the development that they've shown. One of the players who is having a solid season is second-year player Amen Thompson, who has become a menace on defense and is starting to figure things out on offense.

There are a lot of people who think that Thompson could be a star, and could end up having the potential of a future Hall of Famer.

“Then there’s Amen Thompson,” the Hoop Collective said. “Obviously, he’s going to be a star. But the big question is—can he be that offensive engine? Somebody in the organization asked me, ‘Tell me what peak Russell Westbrook could do that this kid doesn’t have a chance to do.’”

Thompson does have some of the skills that Westbrook possesses as far as athleticism, and if he can continue to develop his game, who knows what he could turn out to be in the future.

Rockets are excited about Amen Thompson

Earlier in the season, Jalen Green spoke highly of Amen Thompson in an interview with Taylor Rooks.

“The stuff that he's been doing lately has been crazy,” Green said. “He's a walking double-double. If his trey-ball and middie is falling, it's even scarier because you can't stop him downhill. He's gonna guard the best player every night. He's gonna rebound, get cutbacks, and he's just overall a great person. When you've got all that together in one, he's born to be a superstar.”

Thompson has been one of the reasons for the Rockets' success this season, and he fits in perfectly with the rest of the team. They can put him on the best offensive player on the opposing team, and he makes the right play on offense despite not having great shooting numbers.

He's not only gotten comparisons to Russell Westbrook, but Danny Green compared him to a former NBA Finals MVP.

“I think when I look at Amen Thompson, I’m thinking for some reason, Andre Iguodala comes to mind,” Green said. “I could see that being his ceiling, he could be that type of player. Iggy came in very athletic, with long arms, wings, and defender, and became an All-Star at one point in Philly.”

Players like Thompson are what help teams go to the next level, and with him still being young, the sky is the limit to what he can turn out to be years from now.