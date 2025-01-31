Alperen Sengun has had a strong season for the Houston Rockets as one of the best young stars in the Western Conference, which earned him the first NBA All-Star selection of his career.

The NBA revealed the reserves for the Eastern and Western Conference rosters on Thursday. For the West, Sengun, Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Williams, James Harden, and Jaren Jackson Jr. made the cut.

Sengun only needed one word to react to the news of his selection, making the post via X.

“Yessssir 🫡,” Sengun said.

Alperen Sengun elevated Rockets to dark horse status

The Houston Rockets are showing solid form throughout the 2024-25 campaign, and a lot of it is thanks to Alperen Sengun's performances.

Sengun is averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, five assists, and 1.3 steals on 49.1% shooting from the field and 22.7% from beyond the arc. He has 28 double-doubles and three triple-doubles, demonstrating his remarkable versatility as a scorer, rebounder and playmaker.

The Rockets are one of the best teams in the Western Conference with a 32-15 record to show for it. They are second in the standings, only trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by 5.5 games.

Houston boasts a high-level defense in the league, having the fifth-best scoring defense (108.2) and fourth-best defensive rating (108.8). Their offense has been decent as well, being 13th in scoring offense (113.9) while having the 12th-best offensive rating (114.5).

Aside from Sengun, Jalen Green leads the way with 21.3 points and 4.3 rebounds on shooting splits of 43% overall and 35.3% from downtown. Fred VanVleet comes next with 14.9 points and 5.9 assists, Amen Thompson puts up 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks provides 13.3 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Coming off a 120-119 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, the Rockets will prepare for their February slate. They will start it against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and New York Knicks on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.