Oftentimes, a 31-point, 10-rebound, and five-assist game would make many happy. However, that's not the case for Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun.

As Sengun was getting annoyed in the Rockets Game 4 loss, he explained postgame how he needs to be better.

“There's a lot to learn,” Sengun said. “I'm still young. I'm going to make those one day. And get better and better.”

Mjority of Sengun's struggles have came against Draymond Green. The latter has been chirping in his ear the entire series. Not to mention, he's been daring him to shoot from the in-between area.

The mid-range and specifically the free-throw jump shot isn't one that Sengun is overly comfortable. There's even a level of awkwardness to those shots.

That's exactly what Green and the Golden State Warriors. They've hoped to get in Sengun's head, and they might've done the trick.

Still, there have been glimpses when the Rockets” star has dominated. Game 4 was a perfect example of that. On a night when Jalen Green struggled mightily from the field, Sengun picked up the slack.

It wasn't enough, and it was something that the Turkish center isn't pleased with, in the slightest.

Rockets' Alperen Sengun expects more from himself

Expectations are to be way higher during the NBA playoffs. Considering this is Sengun's first time in the playoffs, there are some nerves along the way.

However, Sengun made Rockets history by scoring 26 points in his first playoff game. Since then, he's looked more comfortable and poised.

Still, it might be too little, too late. After all, this is an inexperienced Rockets team going against the Golden State Warriors. The latter have as much championship experience as any team in the NBA.

Either way, it's not an excuse for Sengun, or for his teammates.

Being backed into a corner down 3-1 is not for the faint of heart. The talent is beyond impressive for this Houston. At this stage of the season though, experience matters as much as anything.

For the 22-year-old center, he's hoping those adjustments come sooner rather than later. Judging by his 31-point outburst though, he's on the right tack.

It might be about getting the mental side all figured out. Someone like Green will be a true pest and a legitimate hurdle for the first-time All-Star to get over.

At the end of the day, desperate basketball can bring the best skill out of people. Sengun might deliver with the Rockets' backs against the wall.