Alperen Sengun put Isaiah Stewart in a big man poster during the Houston Rockets' matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Sengun is going through the fifth season of his career with the Rockets, continuing his rise as one of the best centers in the league. His remarkable scoring and playmaking abilities have allowed to help Houston elevate as one of the most competitive teams in the Western Conference.

Sengun put his offensive skillset on full display during Houston's contest against Detroit, currently the top squad in the Eastern Conference. The highlight took place in the early minutes of the fourth quarter as the star center got his way into the paint and leapt in the air as he slammed the one-handed dunk over Stewart, stunning the opposing crowd in the process.

ALPEREN SENGUN WITH THE POSTER OVER ISAIAH STEWART 😤 pic.twitter.com/3Jgy2SNEof — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2026

How Alperen Sengun, Rockets played against Pistons

It was an excellent highlight for Alperen Sengun to get against Isaiah Stewart, helping the Rockets stun the Pistons on the road.

Both teams were initially even throughout the first half, having 52 points apiece. Houston took control with a 34-20 display in the third quarter, maintaining the lead for the rest of the night.

Five players scored in double-digits for Houston in the win, including Sengun. He finished with a stat line of 18 points, five assists, two steals, and one rebound. He shot 6-of-11 from the field and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. Kevin Durant led the team with 30 points and six rebounds, Reed Sheppard came next with 18 points, while Amen Thompson had 15 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Jabari Smith Jr. provided 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Houston improved to a 27-16 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game above the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. However, they trail the Denver Nuggets by two games and San Antonio Spurs by three games.

The Rockets will look forward to their next two matchups, being at home. They host the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET and Spurs on Jan. 28 at 9:30 p.m. ET.