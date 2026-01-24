Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said the team cannot afford to be completely reliant on 37-year-old Kevin Durant to hold leads and secure wins. But the future Hall of Famer is no average 37-year-old. Just look at what he did in Friday's 111-104 road win over the Detroit Pistons.

During the second quarter of this much-anticipated West-East battle, Durant cut towards the basket, received a pass from Amen Thompson and then pushed past Pistons forward Ausar Thompson for a ferocious dunk. It was not technically a poster, but the two-time NBA Finals MVP sent a strong message just the same. Despite his age and slender frame, he can still bring incredible intensity to the hardwood.

Amen Thompson surely got a kick out of seeing Durant overpower his brother. The 22-year-old twins figure to be impactful players in the league for a long time, but few stars can maintain elite offensive form in their 18th season. Durant continues to put on an exhibition for all versatile near-7-footers who strive to attain greatness. He scored a game-high 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting and also recorded seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block versus Detroit.

Besides inspiring and amazing young athletes, the six-time All-NBA First-Team selection is pushing the Rockets closer toward the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Houston is not positioned as nicely as it was in 2025 — currently fourth place in the Western Conference with a 27-16 record — but fans are likely more confident about their team in a playoff series than they were last season.

Kevin Durant significantly raises the Rockets' ceiling. Perhaps even literally so.