Amen Thompson and Jalen Green led the charge on Wednesday as the Houston Rockets dominated the visiting San Antonio Spurs with a 118-106 victory.

Thompson, Houston’s 6-foot-6 guard-forward hybrid, showcased his versatility in Wednesday night’s in-state victory. Playing 30 minutes in the Rockets' comfortable win over San Antonio, Thompson delivered one of the most aggressive scoring performances of his young career, finishing with 25 points on an impressive 12-for-15 shooting.

In his post-game interview, Thompson referenced Hakeem Olajuwon, hinting at the legendary Rocket’s influence on his game. “Shoutout a legend, Hakeem!” said Amen Thompson.

He remained true to his versatile style, contributing eight rebounds, five assists, and two blocks per game while posting a +26 plus-minus as a starter.

Amen Thompson has been a force on both ends of the court in 2025, averaging 16.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while contributing 3.3 combined steals and blocks per game. His defensive impact is undeniable, holding opponents to just 40.4% shooting—the lowest mark in the NBA this season.

The Houston Rockets taking advantage of Victor Wembanyama's absence

Amid his All-Star season, former No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama has been officially ruled out for the rest of the year due to deep vein thrombosis. Meanwhile, the Rockets secured their second consecutive win without the elite shot-blocker on the floor.

Green contributed 21 points and seven rebounds, while Dillon Brooks caught fire from deep, knocking down five three-pointers on his way to 19 points. With the victory, Houston secured a 3-1 edge in the season series against San Antonio.

The Rockets entered halftime with an 18-point advantage over the Spurs and kept their foot on the gas in the second half. Thompson set the tone in the third quarter, attacking the glass for second-chance points and finishing efficiently around the rim. He also stretched the floor with a timely three-pointer, keeping San Antonio’s defense on its heels.

Thompson's improvement from his rookie to sophomore season may seem gradual on paper, but the eye test tells a different story—his path to stardom is unfolding quickly. His athleticism and natural feel for the game stand out every night, and it's only a matter of time before the Rockets further expand his offensive role.

As Houston continues to establish itself in the Western Conference, Thompson is on track for his first playoff appearance. The question now is whether his versatile skill set will translate over the course of a grueling seven-game series.

Up next, both teams take the court again on Saturday. The Spurs head to Memphis, hoping to snap their losing skid against the Grizzlies, while the Rockets look to keep their momentum going as they host the Sacramento Kings at the Toyota Center.