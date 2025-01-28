All aboard the Houston Rockets, Amen Thompson hype train. Following a stunning win over the Boston Celtics, Thompson made a ‘Kobe' admission after hitting the game-winning shot. He finished with 33 points on the night. His performance on Monday, and throughout the season, has caught Danny Green's attention.

The sophomore forward is averaging career-highs in nearly every statistical category. Not to mention, he's been a part of winning basketball for the Rockets. Green explained on the Kevin O'Connor Show about someone who Thompson's game resembles the most.

“I think when I look at Amen Thompson, I’m thinking for some reason, Andre Iguodala comes to mind,” Green said. “I could see that being his ceiling, he could be that type of player. Iggy came in very athletic, with long arms, wings, and defender, and became an All-Star at one point in Philly.

“It’s crazy to call him a role player, but decided to go from Denver to Golden State to become a role player, but NBA Finals MVP at one point. So I could see Amen Thompson being very similar to that style of a player.”

Danny Green gives Rockets' Amen Thompson quite the compliment

Being compared to an NBA Finals MVP is quite the compliment, and then some. Thompson is only in his second season and is solidifying himself as a key contributor on a young Rockets team. With players like Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun on the roster, Thompson might not get the love he deserves.

On the season, he's averaging 13.7 points 8.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. His defensive versatility is beyond impressive and takes the pressure off of Sengun and Green to defend the best perimeter player. However, his contributions are noticed whenever he's on the floor.

For instance, Thompson joined Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama territory by averaging 10 or more rebounds, two or more blocks, and one or more steals per game. Although the Rockets' forward has a small sample size for starting games, it clearly shows the potential he has. It also shows his defensive impact.

Either way, being complimented to Iguodala in only your second year is an accomplishment, in and out of itself. He was an insanely athletic player with the Philadelphia 76ers before hopping to the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors. On those teams, he was seen as more of a role player.

For Thompson, he likely has more of his career in front of him, and only scratching the surface. The Rockets found a gem with Thompson, who will be a part of their core for quite some time.