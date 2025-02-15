For the first time since 2023, Amen and Ausar Thompson teamed up at the 2025 NBA Rising Stars game. However, as representatives of the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons, respectively, the time apart showed itself on the court.

While the twins had clear chemistry, Amen Thompson jokingly complained about his brother failing to catch his lob pass at one point in the game. Ausar Thompson did not seem to recall the moment when it was brought up to him by media members after the game, causing Amen to interject and express his “disappointment” to his sibling.

“Bro, [it was] behind my head to you,” Amen Thompson said to his brother. “It was a perfect pass, bro. And we talked about this too. I'm disappointed. That's why you don't trust no Piston.”

Expand Tweet

Ausar Thompson brushed the moment aside, saying it was “super fun” to play with his longtime teammate again. Both were members of “Team M,” coached by former All-NBA guard Mitch Richmond.

Team M failed to win the NBA Rising Stars tournament, but Amen Thompson was one of the clear standout players of the event. The Rockets guard led his team with 11 points, but it was not enough to beat Team G-League. The G-Leaguers advanced to the final with a 40-39 win before falling to the tournament champions “Team C.”

Rockets' Amen Thompson, Pistons' Ausar Thompson enjoying simultaneous breakout campaigns

After semi-quiet rookie campaigns, both Thompson brothers are breaking out in their second year in the league. Unsurprisingly, the identical twins share a similar play style that has them both thriving as two of the top perimeter defenders and role players in the league.

Amen Thompson has accepted a larger role with the Rockets, particularly lately with Fred VanVleet's recent injury. At the All-Star break, Amen has split his time as a starter and off the bench to average 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Likewise, Ausar Thompson has accepted a starting role with the Pistons following Jaden Ivey's broken fibula injury. The younger twin by one minute has dealt with injury issues of his own in 2024-2025 but still averages 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

The parallel success of the gritty twins has boosted the overall performances of their teams. Both the Rockets and Pistons are currently enjoying one of their best seasons in recent history and are on track to be legitimate postseason threats. Detroit, specifically, is surprisingly sixth in the Eastern Conference at the break after finishing dead last in 2023-2024.