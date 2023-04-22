Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

More and more players across the country are declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft in recent months since March Madness concluded. The latest two to make big decisions on their futures are Overtime Elite stars Amen and Ausar Thompson, also known as the Thompson Twins. They’re both projected to be lottery picks and officially made their announcement on Friday. Per Shams Charania:

“Overtime Elite stars Amen and Ausar Thompson – twin brothers who are projected to be high lottery picks – have officially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.”

The brothers are intriguing prospects who have all the potential to succeed at the next level. Amen posted averages of 16.4 points, 5.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds in OTE, while Ausar averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 7.1 rebounds.

Another big-time prospect to declare Friday was projected top overall pick Victor Wembanyama, who is considered to be a generational talent. But, you simply can’t underestimate the Thompson Twins could turn into, either.

Ausar Thompson is a strong, quick, and sharp-shooting wing with great athleticism. Amen has lots of similar traits, but he’s more of a lead ball-handler who can really facilitate the rock at a high level.

Recent mock drafts have both going in the top five, which would be absolutely historic for the family. Taking the unconventional route to the Association, seeing the Thompson Twins skip the college route and go from Overtime Elite to the league is only going to bring more popularity to the program, which strives to create a competitive space for youngsters who have dreams of playing at the next level. You love to see it.