NBA legend Charles Barkley had some hilarious remarks about Dillon Brooks' pre-game outfit. The Houston Rockets are gearing up for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. After their Game 3 win, the Warriors hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Inside the NBA crew carried on with their usual playoff broadcast before shifting gears to poke fun at the players’ tunnel outfits ahead of Game 4 between the Rockets and Warriors. This routine has become a signature move for Charles Barkley, who's been clowning on pregame fashion for years.

So when Dillon Brooks showed up in a sleek black cardigan, button-up, slacks, and dark sunglasses, he likely figured his outfit wouldn’t draw much attention. But the Rockets forward couldn’t help himself—he clipped a pink Labubu plush toy to his pants, giving Barkley the perfect target for a round of jokes. Brooks looked locked in pregame, but that unexpected accessory stole the spotlight.

Charles Barkley commenting on Dillon Brooks pre-game fit

“With a damn bunny on your hip? Is that how you go to work? Are you serious?. This dude got a damn bunny on his pants! Come on, man!” said Barkley.

Whether it’s flashy looks or bold outfit choices, Barkley rarely holds back. One unforgettable instance came two years ago when Heat guard Tyler Herro stepped out in a bright red jumpsuit that had social media buzzing. Barkley wasn’t about to let it slide—he showed up on NBA on TNT in the exact same outfit, going all in on the joke.

Barkley couldn’t shake the image, even as Ernie and Kenny tried to move on to the next player's outfit. “Come on man. You trying too hard,” he said, shaking his head. Moments later, Shaq jumped in with a zinger of his own: “Chuck… that’s a Teletubby.” The whole crew burst out laughing as the segment wrapped up and cut to commercial.

Brooks might think twice before adding quirky accessories next time—but in fairness, his outfit was far from the wildest the tunnel has seen.

The NBA has fully embraced fashion over the past decade, with players often making bold style choices to grab headlines or showcase their personality. Russell Westbrook has long been one of the league’s most fashion-forward stars, even bringing his design talents to the WNBA. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is also one of the newer trendsetters when it comes to fashion in the NBA. And of course, who could forget LeBron James rocking suit shorts paired with a blazer? A truly iconic look.

As for the series, Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets came up short in a 109-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors, dropping to 3-1 in the series. The two teams will face off again in Game 5 on Wednesday in Houston.