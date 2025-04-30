Recently, the Houston Rockets fell into a 3-1 in their first round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors with a road loss in Game 4. Houston was competitive in both games on the road in this series but ultimately was unable to make enough plays down the stretch in both contests.

Much has been made of the struggles of shooting guard Jalen Green in this series. Green scored 38 points in Game 2 but has registered single digits in all three of the other contests.

Recently, Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet spoke on Green's high potential and why one poor playoff showing shouldn't detract from that.

“I don't know if you can go get another 2 guard with the upside or the talent level,” VanVleet said of Green, per Tim McMahon of ESPN. “[Anthony Edwards] maybe in Minnesota. I don't know, does Book have more talent than Jalen or is he more skilled and more polished and more experienced and older? … I don't know what Jalen will look like when he's 26, 27, 28 after playoff series. And that's the upside, where it's like potential can get a little intoxicating. He has the talent. There's no reason for him not to reach that level. He's got to go through it; he's got to fail.”

Green has indeed been failing for the most part in this series against the Warriors, to the point where head coach Ime Udoka opted to sit him down the stretch of Game 4 during a time when the Rockets really could have used his theoretical offensive production.

A rough series for Jalen Green

There were concerns heading into this postseason that Green may struggle in his first ever playoff series against a Warriors defense that boasts several elite perimeter defenders, including trade acquisition Jimmy Butler.

However, few could have foreseen Green's play tapering off to the extent of registering double digit points just once in four tries.

The Rockets now find themselves in a must-win situation on Wednesday evening or else they'll be eliminated in five games as the second seed. Game 5 is slated for 7:30 PM ET from Houston.