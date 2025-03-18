The Houston Rockets surely expected much more of a cakewalk in their Monday night contest against the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers that will now be without Paul George for the rest of the season. However, the 76ers simply did not roll over — much to the chagrin of a Rockets team that had to fight tooth and nail just to avoid losing in regulation. In fact, the Rockets team had been so upset by what was happening late in the game that the team had to overcome a monumental crash out from their key players just to force overtime.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Rockets down by four with a little over a minute to go, Fred VanVleet attempted a three-pointer that was well defended by 76ers big man Oshae Brissett. VanVleet was fishing for a foul and did not get it, leaving the Rockets exposed in a three-on-one scenario in transition. With the two points all but guaranteed for the 76ers, VanVleet made a mad dash and shoved Brissett from behind to prevent the easy two points, earning himself an early trip to the showers with perhaps the easiest flagrant foul penalty two call of all time.

This was not the first time that the Rockets lost their composure on the night. In the third quarter, Jalen Green went face go face against Jalen Hood-Schifino, with the latter talking some smack towards the former. Green did not take too kindly to this and shoved him straight up, warranting a technical foul call.

Meanwhile, Tari Eason, who is always a bundle of energy on the court, also lost some mind games to the 76ers, and got called for a technical foul early in the fourth quarter. And then after fouling out with around three minutes left in the fourth, he headed for an early trip to the locker room himself after mouthing off at the officials.

The good news for the Rockets is that after all that ruckus, they managed to pull off one of the most insane comeback victories in recent memory, taking a 144-137 win over the 76ers in overtime.

Rockets pull a rabbit out of their hat in win over 76ers

It sure seemed like the Rockets were headed for an embarrassing defeat to an extremely shorthanded 76ers team. With 1:04 in the game, the 76ers extended their lead to eight, 129-121, courtesy of a triple from Quentin Grimes, who continued his hot streak with a 43-point night. But the Rockets never know when to quit.

Jalen Green got the comeback bid started with a tough midrange shot, and then Jabari Smith Jr. trimmed the deficit to three with a clutch triple. The Rockets had to foul the 76ers to get the ball back, and Philly made two of two freebies, but Green trimmed the lead to three again with a layup — setting up a wild turn of events.

The Rockets put some suffocating pressure on the ball and Grimes ended up coughing the ball up. The 76ers then tried to play the foul game, but the Rockets, after Smith made the first free throw, executed the rebounding game to perfection — with Alperen Sengun making a tip-in to tie the game at 131, which eventually led to a much-needed victory that will have them feeling justified over their earlier crash outs.