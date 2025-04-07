Games between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors tend to get heated, and this is especially the case when both teams are good like they are right now. On Sunday night, in the middle of the Rockets' 106-96 win over the Warriors, there was a tense moment between head coach Ime Udoka and Stephen Curry, with the two men exchanging some fiery words right at the halftime interval.

But it doesn't seem as though this exchange between Udoka and Curry went beyond anything what anyone might consider to be personal. The Rockets head coach shed some light on the exchange after the game and chalked it up to the ever-competitive nature of their games against the Warriors.

“He said something. I said something. Just some friendly banter,” Udoka revealed, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Curry has been a thorn in Udoka's side over the past few years, dating back to the Rockets head coach's days with the Boston Celtics. As one would recall, it was Curry who led the Warriors to a championship in 2022 against Udoka's Celtics, and since then, Udoka has certainly been hard at work, figuring out how to slow down the two-time MVP.

At the very least, Udoka had the upper hand on Curry on Sunday night; with the Warriors star being in the middle of a torrid stretch, the Rockets' defense had to be on point to stop Curry — and on point they ended up being. They had Amen Thompson face-guarding Curry for most of the night, and they ended up locking down Curry to the tune of just three points on a horrid 1-10 shooting from the field.

The halftime exchange, perhaps, was Curry simply expressing his frustrations, with the Rockets bringing his competitive spirit out with the way they defended him on the night.

Rockets' defense makes them a scary team to face in the playoffs

The Rockets have hung their hat on defense all season long, and they are proving to be a frightening team to face. And the scary part is that their defense should translate to the playoffs, and they will be a very tough out considering how little, if any, weak spots they have on that end of the floor.

It takes some kind of effort to hold Stephen Curry down to just three points on 10 percent shooting, and credit must go to Rockets head coach Ime Udoka for getting his team ready the way he did on Sunday.