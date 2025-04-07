Stephen Curry and low-scoring games are two things that usually don't go together. Not until Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

Curry did not channel the typical rhythm he has when he explodes with his elite shooting ability. Due to the stout Rockets defense, he only had three points, eight assists and two rebounds after 33 minutes of play. He shot 1-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-8 from beyond the arc, as he committed four turnovers in the process.

Houston's defensive tactics of double-teaming Curry and refusing to let him have possession of the ball proved to be effective. The Warriors were unable to get out of this situation of no scoring from Curry, losing 106-96 at home.

What lies ahead for Stephen Curry, Warriors

It was a tough loss to the Rockets for Stephen Curry and the Warriors to sustain, knowing how important it is for them to keep winning in the playoff race.

Turnovers were frequent throughout the contest for both teams, combining for 35 turnovers. Golden State did it more often, giving up the ball 20 times. This proved to be costly whenever they attempted a rally in the second half.

Four players scored in double-digits for the Warriors. Buddy Hield led the way with 20 points off the bench. He shot 7-of-14 overall, including 6-of-11 from downtown. Brandin Podziemski came next with 19 points and six rebounds, Gary Payton II put up 16 points and five rebounds, while Jimmy Butler provided 13 points and five rebounds.

Golden State fell to 46-32 on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are in a four-way tie for fifth place, being even with the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

Following Sunday's loss to the Rockets, the Warriors will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Phoenix Suns on April 8 at 10 p.m. ET.