The Houston Rockets passed the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference standings following their 110-105 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and Kevin Durant had an important question he had to answer after the game, via ESPN’s Sports Center.

Following the Rockets win, Kevin Durant was posed a question that has been the subject of many a debate over the past few years, which fast food chain is better, In-N-Out or Whataburger. Durant immediately went with the Texas-based chain, a preference that was forged all the way back from his lone season in college.

“When I got down to Texas 20 years ago at the University of Texas at Austin, Whataburger was the first thing I had, so it’s ingrained in my brain,” Durant said.

While there will certainly be debate over Durant’s hamburger preference, what is not up for debate is his place in NBA history, something he’s been reminding people of as of late. Against the Wolves, he finished with 39 points, four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one blocked shot.

Last week, Durant surpassed Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list. He will surpass Dirk Nowitzki within the next game or two for sixth on the list, and by the end of the season he might even pass Michael Jordan for No. 5.

Durant is in his first season with the Rockets after being acquired in a massive, multi-team trade in the offseason. He’s appeared in 37 games this season at a little over 36 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 26.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 51.6 percent shooting from the field, 40.4 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 88.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.